Trump is skeptical that Biden will run for re-election in 2024: ‘I Can’t See Him Running,’ says the author.

Former President Donald Trump has put doubt on Vice President Joe Biden’s plans for re-election in 2024, implying that his political competitor will not seek re-election at all.

In the spring, Biden stated that he planned to run for president again in 2024, although many have predicted that he may withdraw and enable another Democratic contender to run. At the time of the next presidential election, the president will be 81 years old, and his support rating has plunged in recent months.

When questioned about the Biden administration’s performance, Trump told Orlando, Florida’s WDBO during a Friday morning interview, “I would give them a F—if permissible, a F minus.”

“Look, he’s going to make a statement, and I don’t know if anyone knows what’s going to happen in their future,” Trump said when questioned about Biden’s 2024 ambitions. “Because, really, things can happen for him, and maybe things are already occurring in his case,” the former president concluded.

“As a result, depending on his performance, I believe he will not be running. I don’t think he’d be running, to be honest “Trump stated his opinion.

During the conversation, Trump hinted at the idea of running for re-election in 2024. “I believe a lot of your listeners will be extremely satisfied with my decision [about 2024],” he remarked.

Biden announced his intention to run for a second term in the White House in March. “Yes, I intend to seek re-election. That’s what I’m hoping for “During a press conference, the president stated. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, revealed last month that Biden will run for office again.

However, given his steep slide in approval ratings throughout the course of 2021, some have hypothesized that Vice President Kamala Harris or another Democrat could run instead. Harris and Biden have openly stated that they are unconcerned about the rumors. In November, the vice president stated that they are not actively contemplating the election of 2024.

“So you’re not discussing 2024 yet?” Harris was asked during an interview with ABC News last month. “Absolutely not,” she said adamantly. According to recent polls, Trump would be well positioned to defeat Biden in a rematch. Several polls show that the former president is ahead of the current president. This is a condensed version of the information.