Trump is referred to as a “malignancy” by the Michigan Republican in charge of certifying future elections.

Tony Daunt, a Republican member of Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers, praised a state Senate committee for concluding that there was no major election fraud in 2020 and chastised former President Donald Trump for continuing to “spout lies.”

Daunt was named to the board, which is responsible for certifying election results, in January after previously challenging Michigan’s “sloppy” voter rolls. Daunt, who is also a member of Michigan’s Republican State Committee, is among many who do not see Trump as a benefit to the party and, with the midterm elections coming up next year, condemns him for harping on the 2016 election.

According to The Detroit News, Daunt said after state Senator Ed McBroom presented the Senate Oversight Committee’s report, “I just want to thank you…for having the courage to stand up against the malignancy that is Donald Trump and the people who have lacked the courage to stand up to him for the last six months.”

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, but lost it by around 3 percentage points to Vice President Joe Biden in November. It was a crucial state for Trump, with 16 electoral votes, and his campaign attempted to get the results overturned after the 2020 election.

The Republican-controlled Senate Oversight Committee released a report on their findings seven months after the election. Trump’s claims are contradicted by the committee’s conclusion that “no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud” exists. Those who have used Antrim County as “primary proof” of a plan to rig the election have “zero credibility,” according to the report.

After canvassing Antrim County, officials had to revise the results to reflect Trump had won overwhelmingly, not Biden, as had been stated previously.

While the study did not address doubters’ worries about the election, it did suggest that the attorney general look into anyone who made false statements in order to “raise money or notoriety for their own objectives.”

It's a lesson that numerous Michigan attorneys who disputed results are currently learning. Attorneys Lin Wood, Sydney Powell, and others who signed on to a lawsuit challenging Michigan's results are facing financial penalties or sanctions, according to U.S. District Judge Linda Parker. Despite the fact that the lawsuit was dismissed, Detroit city and state officials want their attorneys' expenses reimbursed and Parker to be held in custody.