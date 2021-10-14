Trump is putting the United States in “very big trouble,” according to his former national security adviser.

Former President Donald Trump’s senior national security adviser warned that he is leading the country down a path to “tyranny,” claiming the country is in “very tremendous jeopardy.”

From April 2017 to July 2019, Fiona Hill was Trump’s senior director for Europe and Russia on the White House National Security Council. The ex-former president’s senior adviser has expressed worries about his leadership on numerous occasions, drawing parallels with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian leaders.

“The United States is in serious jeopardy,” Hill warned in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

She drew connections between Trump’s campaign and the rise of right-wing populists around the world.

“It’s really difficult to backtrack on this course. When people forget that they’re meant to be in the service of the country, when they forget their country’s loyalty… —when they put all of that first, we’re in huge trouble “According to a former Trump administration official.

Hill went on to say that many Trump fans recognize themselves in the former president later in the interview. She observed that they believe he represents them, whereas other MPs do not.

“I think it’s just extremely difficult for Americans to take a step back and understand that they have entranced themselves, people who voted for him, to an individual,” Hill added. “They refuse to admit it to themselves, and every criticism of Trump is interpreted as a critique of them. He resembles an avatar in a large video game, albeit a reality game. In reality, however, President Trump is leading us down the path to tyranny. This is not a prank.” Hill linked Trump to Putin in a recent interview with Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast on an edition of The New Abnormal podcast. She described how the former president admired Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He regarded Putin as the pinnacle of the badass populist, to be honest,” she said. “He saw Putin as the kind of guy he wanted to be: super-rich, super-powerful, no checks and balances, and ultimately being able to stay in power forever.”

Since 1999, the Russian president has held power in one of two capacities: prime minister or president. Putin is frequently chastised for imprisoning his opponents. This is a condensed version of the information.