Trump is enraged at Don Jr.’s “annoying” girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to a report.

According to a Politico Playbook article, Donald Trump is enraged with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of his oldest son Don Jr., and has reportedly told close advisers that he finds her “annoying.”

Guilfoyle – the former Fox News host who was fired over sexual harassment allegations – raised eyebrows during the 2020 presidential campaign when she boasted about giving lap dances to wealthy fundraisers. She recently became a campaign staffer to Missouri Republican Eric Greitens, who is running for the United States Senate seat being left by Sen. Roy Blunt (R).

Republicans in general are dissatisfied with Greiten’s re-election bid since he was forced out of office as Missouri governor in 2018 amid sexual abuse and blackmail allegations involving his then-mistress, and Trump views Greiten’s candidacy as a hindrance to the Republican Party’s bid to reclaim the United States Senate.

Trump, Politico Playbook reports, has a dismal view of Greitens and Guilfoyle.

“It is Donald Trump’s most frequent gripe: that others profit from his name. Who is the most recent offender? Kimberly Guilfoyle, MAGA’s own Eva Perón, is his son’s fiancée “the article reads, before going on to state that aides assert “Trump has been openly griping that Guilfoyle joined Eric Greitens’ campaign for Senate in Missouri as national campaign chair, and he’s becoming increasingly short with Guilfoyle.”

According to a Trump insider, “Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying, ” adding, “He [Trump] said, ‘Why the f*ck is she working for him?'”

According to the article, Trump has no intention of endorsing the scandal-plagued Republican at the time and regards Guilfoyle’s hiring as an opportunity for Greitens to profit from the Trump brand without his consent.