Trump is ‘Absolutely’ returning to office, according to a Capitol rioter, who dismisses the J6 rally.

Landon Copeland, who is facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol incident, says he doesn’t expect much from tomorrow’s gathering at the Capitol unless former President Donald Trump tells people to come.

Officials are bracing for possible violence at Saturday’s “Justice for J6” event, which is designed to support defendants who claim they are being held unfairly in the aftermath of the Capitol incident. The rally’s organizer, Matt Braynard, warned anyone planning violent acts to stay out, but law enforcement is taking no chances, deploying every Capitol Police officer and building fencing around the Capitol.

Copeland told NBC News’ Scott MacFarlane that he “wished” Saturday’s demonstration would be a “big deal,” but said he didn’t expect a large crowd. Because he’s just a “ordinary Joe,” he claims “nobody cares” that he’s in prison.

If Trump, who Copeland described as “soon-to-be president,” tells people to “go to the Capitol again,” Copeland believes “there might be a significant movement going that way.” When asked if he thought Trump will run for re-election, Copeland said he “absolutely” expected he would.

Copeland is accused of striking police officers and is one of hundreds of persons charged in connection with the Capitol disturbance. He, like many others, has been ordered to be held in custody until his trial, and many defendants, including Copeland, have expressed dissatisfaction with their treatment.

Copeland repeatedly interrupted the judge during a hearing in May, hurling vulgarities and slamming the court for dragging its feet on his case. Later, he informed MacFarlane that his shouts were meant to defend himself and the other defendants in the Capitol disturbance.

Other defendants have expressed dissatisfaction with their lengthy incarcerations pending trial, COVID-19 practices in jails, and a lack of access to health care and attorneys.

Representatives Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Louie Gohmert are among the Republican members of Congress who have expressed support for the January 6 defendants. They’ve referred to them as “political prisoners” and requested a tour of a correctional facility in Washington, D.C.

Trump lent his support to those who have been without mentioning the impending gathering. This is a condensed version of the information.