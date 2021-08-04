Trump hopes that people will remember his efforts on border security and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Former President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he hopes Americans “never forget” the efforts he made to border security and the speedy development of a COVID-19 vaccine, contrasting his presidency with that of his successor.

President Joe Biden has been a prominent critic of Trump’s, and he’s chastised his successor for taking a dramatically different approach to critical problems during his term. Trump lashed out on Monday at the increased number of COVID-19 cases, as well as the flow of migrants crossing the southern border and the rise in gun violence.

“When I left office, law enforcement had never had greater support, the Border was strong, safe, and secure (the best it had ever been! ), and I had a highly effective vaccine created in less than 9 months (when it had been expected to take 5 years or more!). People, hopefully, will NEVER FORGET!” In a statement, Trump stated.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.