Trump has threatened to back challengers to Michigan legislators who oppose the 2020 audit.

Donald Trump has threatened to back primary challengers to Michigan lawmakers who oppose an election audit in 2020.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Michigan State Capitol on Tuesday to demand a forensic examination of the presidential election, despite the fact that no major fraud was discovered.

In a statement posted through his Save America political action group, Trump remarked, “Big rally in Michigan yesterday, unbelievable energy and knowledge of what went on with respect to voting and vote counting in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Organizers from the Election Integrity Fund and Force spoke at the event, as did Trump-endorsed candidates Matt DePerno, Steve Carra, and Kristina Karamo.

“We had huge flaws in the last election, and we need to demand a comprehensive forensic audit if we want fair, honest, transparent elections,” Carra, a state representative standing for Congress, told the gathering.

Local politicians and authorities who oppose an audit might see their challengers in 2022 receive Trump’s desired endorsement.

“Why aren’t they allowing respectable professionals and representatives from yesterday’s demonstration to conduct a Forensic Audit of Wayne and Macomb Counties?” In a statement released on Wednesday, Trump stated. “This includes RINOs in the State Senate and House who, for whatever reason, choose to block rather than seek the truth.” Trump went on to say, “Hopefully, each of these cowardly RINOs, whose names will be revealed soon, will be primaried in the future election with my Complete and Total Endorsement. Congratulations on a fantastic rally the other day!” In Michigan, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 150,000 votes. Trump received 47.8% of the vote, while the Democrat received 50.6 percent.

After a months-long inquiry, a Republican-controlled Michigan Senate committee found no systemic fraud in the 2020 election. The group also recommended that Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel look into people who spread misleading information “to acquire money or notoriety for their own goals.” Supporters of a 2020 audit announced Tuesday that they will begin a petition drive to bring the issue before the state legislature, which will require 340,047 signatures. Organizers claim that if lawmakers accept the proposal, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be unable to veto the audit.

The Washington Newsday got in touch with me. This is a condensed version of the information.