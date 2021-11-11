Trump gets a last-minute reprieve from the release of the documents on January 6.

Former President Donald Trump has succeeded in delaying the release of records related to the January 6 probe, at least for the time being.

Trump’s emergency application for an injunction to prevent the release of documents he believes are confidential and privileged was granted by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday. The National Archives was prepared to give dozens of records to a House select committee on Friday evening, including communications Trump had with various people, but it is now unable to do so until Trump’s appeal is heard.

President Joe Biden signed off on the materials being released to the committee investigating the Capitol incident on January 6, something Trump has claimed he doesn’t have the authority to do. The former president claims executive privilege protects the documents and has launched a lawsuit to prevent their release.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against Trump on Tuesday. Her decision was largely based on the fact that Trump is no longer the president, and she argued that the current president, Biden, is the best person to judge whether the records should be kept secret.

In a court hearing last Thursday, Trump attorney Jesse Binnall pushed back against Chutkan’s position that Biden’s judgment should be given precedence in the case, reminding her that “the former president has rights.”

Trump has accused Biden of allowing the records to be released as part of a political ruse to please his allies, while the White House has accused Trump of misusing his power.

“The former president’s actions posed a one-of-a-kind—and existential—threat to our democracy that cannot be ignored,” White House spokesperson Mike Gwin earlier stated. “As President Biden determined, executive privilege provisions should not be utilized to cover material that shows a blatant and obvious attempt to violate the Constitution itself,” he said. The case is unique in that it involves a legal disagreement between a sitting president and a current president, and all sides have acknowledged the issue’s historic significance. They disagree, however, about what is in the public’s best interests. The materials, according to the select committee, could be crucial to understanding what led to the Capitol disturbance, which disrupted the peaceful transition of power. This is a condensed version of the information.