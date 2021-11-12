Trump-era battles continue amid a “state-by-state assault on civil rights,” according to the president of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“We’re fighting some of those arguments on a state by state level now,” ACLU President Deborah Archer told The Washington Newsday at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, calling the shift as “unexpected” and “difficult.”

“The ACLU has been at the forefront of fighting back against assaults on civil rights and civil liberties in areas ranging from voting rights to LGBTQ rights to reproductive freedom, where civil rights and civil liberties are under attack from a variety of angles.

“And fighting on all those fronts has been difficult work.”

During Trump’s four years in power, the ACLU brought hundreds of lawsuits against him, including challenges to abortion access, voting rights, and immigration.

Archer, who took over as president of the civil rights organization in February, called the first year after Trump’s election “very critical year.”

“I believe the work has been tough, and we clearly understood that after the election, we’d have to spend time…helping to restore and strengthen the communities that the Trump Administration targeted and injured,” Archer said.

“There are a lot of values in the Biden administration that are in sync with what the ACLU thinks,” she said. However, there is still work to be done in terms of administration.

“They express their concern for racial fairness. They claim to be concerned about their privacy. They want to ensure that free speech is protected “she stated

“They have declared that they want to fight mass incarceration and racialized policing.

“So I believe our job is to…hold them to those commitments and to press them to live up to those promises, as well as their beliefs and their oath to safeguard civil rights and civil liberties for all.”

Archer continued, ” “I believe there are some hurdles so far, so they aren’t moving as far as we’d like them to go as quickly as we’d like them to go, but we’ll keep pushing.

"But I believe we anticipated a different outcome under the Biden Administration, and we're still fighting and pushing them as a result.