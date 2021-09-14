Trump endorses Mark Finchem, a self-declared member of the Oath Keepers, for Secretary of State in Arizona.

Former President Donald Trump has backed Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State who has previously described as an Oath Keeper.

Finchem has long claimed that Trump’s 2020 victory was “stolen” by an unparalleled countrywide conspiracy of voting fraud. If he is elected Secretary of State in Arizona, Finchem will be the state’s top official in charge of elections in the swing state.

In his September 13 endorsement, Trump stated, “It is my tremendous joy to endorse a real fighter, Representative Mark Finchem.” “Mark was not afraid to voice what few others dared to say. He is strong on Crime, Borders, our currently under siege Second Amendment, and loves our Military and our Vets, in addition to his tremendously powerful stance on the enormous voter fraud that occurred in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam.”

During Arizona’s current election recount, the Trump team paid Finchem over $6,000 for “legal consulting.” Finchem isn’t an attorney.

Finchem also supports the long-running election audit in Maricopa County. He orchestrated an 11-hour hearing for former Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani prior to the audit, during which Giuliani made unsubstantiated assertions about election fraud in the state.

Finchem claimed to be a member of the Oath Keepers in a 2014 questionnaire he filled out during his campaign for the Arizona House of Representatives. According to NPR, the Oath Keepers are “one of the most powerful anti-government extremist groups in the far-right patriot militia movement.”

Finchem remarked in a 2014 questionnaire published on the Arizona news website InMaricopa.com, “I’m an Oath Keeper committed to the exercise of limited, constitutional governance.”

“I oppose programs like Common Core, Medicaid expansion, and the abolition of long-standing water and land-use rights that enhance the role of government in our lives,” he continued.

It’s unknown if Finchem is still a member of the group. His state legislative campaign’s Twitter account, which has been inactive since 2016, says, “Protect State Sovereignty, Join Oath Keepers!”

A group named Rural Arizonans for Accountability launched a recall campaign against Finchem in 2021. His connection to the Oath Keepers was mentioned by the organisation. The Oath Keepers were described as a “domestic terrorist organization and fanatical anti-government militia movement,” according to the report.

