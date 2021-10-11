Trump-Endorsed Since launching his Senate campaign in Georgia, Herschel Walker has raised $100,000 a day.

Herschel Walker, a former football great, has raised millions of dollars in the weeks since launching his Senate campaign in Georgia for the year 2022.

Walker’s campaign revealed Monday that the Republican contender has raised $3.7 million in 37 days from tens of thousands of individuals from throughout the country—roughly $100,000 per day.

Walker stated in a statement, “We are overwhelmed by the support from almost 50,000 Americans who love this nation and want to help our campaign.” “Despite the fact that we only had 5 weeks to raise funds this quarter, tens of thousands of Georgians and patriots across the country stepped up to assist us retake the United States Senate.” In late August, Walker, 59, announced his candidacy for Congress. He’s one of five Republican candidates vying to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock, who narrowly defeated former senator Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff election.

Warnock had raised more than $7 million for his re-election campaign as of July 15. Latham Saddler, a former Navy SEAL and Atlanta banking executive, announced this summer that he had raised $1.4 million in the first ten weeks of his campaign.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Walker months before he officially entered the campaign. Walker would be “unstoppable,” Trump declared in a statement in March, “just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL.” Trump endorsed Walker just a few days after he announced his candidacy.

“He represents ‘America First’ and Georgia’s winning spirit. Herschel is a hardliner on crime and border security, and he will always defend law enforcement, the military, and our veterans “In a statement released through his Save America PAC, Trump added.

Walker’s friendship with Trump dates back to his days as a member of the Trump-owned United States Football League’s New Jersey Generals in the 1980s. Walker was also a Celebrity Apprentice participant in season two.

Walker has reiterated Trump’s unfounded accusations that the 2020 election will be rigged. Julie Blanchard, Walker’s wife, is being investigated by Georgia’s secretary of state after an allegation that she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas last year.

Last month, Trump and Walker appeared together in Georgia at a "Save America" rally.