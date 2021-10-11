Trump draws a link between the problems at Southwest Airlines and his election loss.

During an appearance on the Howie Carr Show, former President Donald Trump indicated that the mass cancellation of Southwest Airlines flights over the weekend was linked to his lost reelection campaign.

The president was on the show to discuss Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and explain why he endorsed challenger Geoff Diehl, but the radio host also asked him about the airline’s recent troubles, which he said were caused by vaccine mandates, though officials have denied this.

“I believe it has a lot to do with a lot of things,” says the author. “I believe it has something to do with the stolen election,” Trump stated. “I believe these are die-hard supporters of your favorite president, Howie, and I believe this has something to do with it.” It might have something to do with… I believe it has a lot to do with mandates that prevent it from being implemented. And what’s going on right now is going to ruin the economy.” While conservatives claim the airline canceled over 1,000 flights over the weekend due to walkouts over the vaccine mandate, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association denies the claims, citing “disturbance weather” and a “FAA [Federal Aviation Administration]-imposed air traffic management program” as reasons.

Speaking to Trump, the radio presenter stated that the airline’s personnel shortage is the “transportation equivalent” of the Blue Flu, a police strike technique in which a significant number of cops take sick leave at the same time, and that employees are on strike because of vaccine demands.

Trump didn’t go into detail about how the large cancellations are linked to his election defeat, but he did say that the mandates and the fact that the airline “hasn’t been up and running for a while” are the main reasons it’s struggling.

When asked what he would say to people who are forced to choose between their jobs and getting the vaccine, Trump replied he favors the vaccine but does not believe it should be mandated.

“I believe you must have freedom; no one can impose it on you,” he remarked. “With that said, I’m a major supporter of the vaccine.” I was the one who completed it in less than nine months. This is a condensed version of the information.