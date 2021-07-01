Trump demands the name of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during a riot in the Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump has joined the chorus of those who demand to know the name of the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt inside the United States Capitol during the disturbance on January 6.

Babbitt was one of five persons killed that day when he was shot through the glass pane of a Capitol entrance. The Department of Justice concluded its investigation into the officer who shot her, finding him not guilty of any misconduct. Her family, on the other hand, has filed a lawsuit seeking the officer’s records and more than $10 million in damages for her death.

“Who shot Ashli Babbitt?” Trump demanded in a statement on Wednesday. It was his first official statement on the cop who was involved in her killing.

