Trump defends his ‘very calm’ January 6 speech in which he urged supporters to ‘fight like hell.’

Despite inciting rally participants to “fight like hell,” former President Donald Trump stated that his contentious speech on January 6 ahead of his followers’ attack on the US Capitol was “very calming.”

At a rally outside the White House on January 6, Trump claimed that the 2020 election had been “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden. His supporters were encouraged to march to the US Capitol and “fight” for their country. Hundreds of Trump supporters then attacked the Capitol, ostensibly to prevent Biden’s Electoral College victory from being officially certified.

“I have nothing to conceal [in regards to the 6th of January].” “I wasn’t involved in it, and if you look at my comments and what I said in the address, they were actually very calming,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Friday evening.

After that, the former president defended the protesters who attacked the Capitol. He claimed that the attack was merely a “protest,” not a “insurgency,” as Democrats and some Republicans have labeled it.

“The insurgency took place on Election Day, November 3 [2020],” Trump remarked. “This [the demonstration on January 6]was a protest, and many innocent people were injured.” A large number of people are getting hurt who are completely unrelated to the situation.” “This was an outright protest,” he asserted, “and people are being treated very, very harshly.” “Their civil liberties are being revoked.” Trump and his friends spread the conspiracy idea that the 2020 election results were rigged ahead of the attack on the Capitol. Some of the speakers, including Trump, used aggressive rhetoric, which opponents said prompted former president’s followers to attack the legislative branch.

“We also fight.” We have a savage battle. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country,” Trump stated in his address on January 6.

Later in his remarks, he encouraged the audience to march to the Capitol.

“We’re going to stroll down to the Capitol and cheer on our heroic senators and congressmen and ladies,” Trump said, “and we’re probably not going to applaud as much for some of them.”

"Because you'll never reclaim our country if you're weak." You have to do it.