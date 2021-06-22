Trump declares, “We Won.” After the state of Georgia announced the removal of 100,000 names from voter rolls,

Former President Donald Trump, who insists he won the 2020 presidential election, claims that a recent decision to remove names of inactive voters from Georgia’s voter records proves he won the state.

Georgia has been at the center of Trump’s dissatisfaction with the election results, with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger receiving special criticism from the former president for not trying more to overturn the results. Trump has yet to offer any evidence that would tip the election in his favor, but he has promised to release embarrassing information that reveals voting fraud.

Trump attacked Georgia’s decision to remove “obsolete and outdated” names from voter lists following last November’s election in a statement released Tuesday, emphasizing his narrow loss.

In his remarks, Trump declared, “This means we (you!) won the presidential race in Georgia.”

Raffensperger revealed last Friday that 101,789 voter registration files would be purged from Georgia’s voter records, the first “substantial cleansing” of the rolls since 2019. The majority of the names were linked to a change of address form or election mail that was returned to sender.

In a statement, Raffensperger said, “Making sure Georgia’s voter records are up to date is critical to maintaining the integrity of our elections.” “That is why, before the November election, I fought and defeated Stacey Abrams in court to erase over 300,000 obsolete voter files, and I will do it again this year. In the end, there is no justification for keeping ineligible voters on the rolls.”

According to Raffensperger, it is impossible to do list maintenance during a general election since federal law forces states to rely on voter records that may contain some old files.

Last month, the state of Georgia purged almost 18,000 voters from the rolls after determining that they had died. According to the Associated Press, while Trump has claimed that deceased voters swayed the election in Biden’s favor, Georgia officials said there was no record that any of the 18,000-plus voters deleted from the records cast ballots in the November election.

Trump won Georgia by over 6 points in 2016, but he lost it by less than a point last year, giving Biden 16 electoral votes. This is a condensed version of the information.