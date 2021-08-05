Trump criticizes Rand Paul for endorsing a failed candidate in the Ohio primary, yet boasts about his victory.

Former President Donald Trump mocked Senator Rand Paul today for endorsing a candidate different than the one who won the Ohio GOP House race earlier this week.

“Rand is a different type of person, but I like him a lot and am pleased to have sponsored him when he ran. “Do you believe he got the message?” In a statement, Trump stated.

Trump asked Paul whether he would apologize for “spending nearly $1 million” on former Ohio House member Ron Hood rather than his own winning candidate, coal lobbyist Mike Carey.

According to The Intercept, super PACs linked to Paul and his followers, such as PAC Protect Freedom and America’s Liberty, spent roughly $680,000 in support of Hood just last month.

Carey, who is running in a special election to replace former Rep. Steve Stivers, won Trump’s endorsement in a crowded Republican race. On Tuesday, he handily won the Republican primary.

Carey said in a statement following his victory, “Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a strong message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a question, the leader of our party.” “I am deeply grateful for his support, and I am honored to deliver this victory in support of his America First agenda.”

According to Politico, Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager and vocal Carey supporter, warned fellow Republicans, stating, “Organizations that promote people despite the president’s endorsement do so at their own peril and, like the Democrats, will fail.” It will, nevertheless, be remembered.”

After his candidate in a Texas special election last week didn’t work out, Trump was relieved to learn of Carey’s victory. Susan Wright was nominated to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by her late husband, Ron Wright, who died of COVID in February.

Trump, on the other hand, portrayed the loss as a win, saying in a statement yesterday, “We may soon realize Democrat votes and anti-Trump Republicans voting together were enough to defeat Susan.” “I won because we had a superb Republican candidateâ€”the Democrats never had a chance,” he added.

The former president has made it clear that he intends to run for president in 2024. According to polls, he is by far the most popular. This is a condensed version of the information.