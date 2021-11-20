Trump Congratulates Self on ‘Great’ Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘We Saved Kenosha’

When discussing the “wonderful” not guilty decision in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, former Republican President Donald Trump praised himself.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse was charged with homicide after shooting several males in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Friday night, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “I believe it was a terrific decision.” “It made me quite thrilled to see it. The majority of folks were ecstatic to see it.” “I helped save Kenosha,” Trump said later in the interview. “As you know, I went there and sent in a lot of people… because Democrats in power don’t do well,” he explained. “And you had a governor, someone, who refused to summon anyone in. He simply desired to let it burn.” After that, the former president compared Kenosha to places such as Minneapolis, Minnesota, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. During the summer 2020 racial justice protests, which were prompted by the death of George Floyd in police custody, the three cities saw turmoil and property damage.

“I sent a large number of people… I didn’t want to wait, so I didn’t “Ingraham was instructed by Trump. “If you looked at Minneapolis, you’d see that it was on fire, and we were able to put it out…. We were able to salvage it, as well as Kenosha. It had been a particularly dreadful couple of nights. They acquired their own stores, and the place didn’t burn down because we sent in so many excellent people.” Following the August 23, 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse arrived in Kenosha during several days of violence, burning, and looting. Blake, a Black guy, was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting.

On August 28, 2020, federal officers came in the city, and on September 1, 2020, Trump paid a visit to the city. The governor of the state, the mayor of the city, and the city’s NAACP branch all advocated against Trump’s visit, claiming that it would exacerbate tensions in the community.

According to WLS-TV, citizens in Kenosha demolished 40 buildings and damaged another 100 during the uprising. According to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the rebellion cost the city $50 million in damages.

During the summer protests, racial justice advocates chastised Trump for dispatching federal officers to areas where racial tensions were high.