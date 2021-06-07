Trump congratulates Manchin on defending the filibuster, which he had urged McConnell to eliminate.

Donald Trump applauded Democratic Senator Joe Manchin for maintaining the filibuster, a Senate rule that he asked Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to abolish during his presidency.

Trump said the West Virginia congressman was doing the “right thing” in an interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Monday.

“You’re going to be packing the court, you’re going to be doing all sorts of very, very bad things that were unthinkable and were never even brought up during the election,” the former president said, adding that “otherwise you’re going to be doing all sorts of very, very bad things that were never even brought up during the election.”

“This is so radical liberal, radic,” Trump added.