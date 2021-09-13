Trump compares the California recall to the 2020 election “scam.”

On Monday, former President Donald Trump commented on the integrity of California’s gubernatorial recall election, for which election officials have distributed mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state.

Trump contrasted the recall election to the election he lost to President Joe Biden last autumn, which also saw substantial usage of mail-in ballots, in a statement posted by his Save America political action group.

“Does anyone honestly believe the recall election in California isn’t rigged?” The first part of Trump’s statement was delivered. “With millions upon millions of Mail-In Ballots, this will be just another massive Election Scam, no different than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, but less blatant!”

Despite Trump’s claims of significant voter fraud in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, election security professionals declared the election was “the safest in American history.” Voter fraud allegations have also been overwhelmingly dismissed ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election in California.

The California Secretary of State’s office was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.

