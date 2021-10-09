Trump compares Texas Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Mitch McConnell in an attack.

Former President Donald Trump compared Texas Republican state House Speaker Dade Phelan to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Saturday statement, threatening to endorse a primary challenger.

Phelan’s failure to push through Texas state Senate Bill 47 (SB 47), which would empower party leaders to move forward with county audits, including of the 2020 presidential election results, prompted Trump’s outburst. Despite the fact that SB 47 passed the state Senate, the audit bill is not currently on the state House’s legislative agenda.

“Dade Phelan, the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, is a clone of Mitch McConnell. He isn’t fighting for Texas residents. Speaker Phelan should immediately bring Senator Bettencourt’s forensic audit bill, SB 47, to the floor, which passed the State Senate this week “In a statement released by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, Trump stated.

Republicans in Texas are "weary of Phelan's weak RINO [Republican in Name Only] leadership in the State House," according to the former president. He ended his critique by speculating about sponsoring a primary challenger against Phelan if he didn't comply with his demand.

“We expect to see him in the Texas primary if this does not pass quickly. It will be completed one way or another!” Trump stated his opinion.

In the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and Trump’s subsequent impeachment trial, Trump has regularly attacked McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. McConnell said it was unlawful to vote to convict Trump since the former president had left office by the time the vote was made. He did, however, rebuke Trump and directly blame him for the violence perpetrated by his fans.

"There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is directly and indirectly responsible for the events of