Trump claims that Youngkin’s victory proves that Virginia had a problem with election fraud.

Former President Donald Trump stated that Republican Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory on Tuesday night demonstrates that the state had an electoral fraud problem during the 2020 presidential election.

Youngkin received 79,796 votes, or 2.5 percent of the vote, in the fiercely contested governor’s race. In the 2020 presidential election, now-President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 451,138 votes, or 10.1 percent of the vote.

After losing the 2020 election, Trump claimed that he had only lost because of a massive nationwide voting fraud plot.

There is no genuine evidence that the 2020 election was rigged, according to Trump’s former attorney general, his former director of US cybersecurity infrastructure, over 60 legal cases filed by Republicans, and multiple statewide audits.

“We have a very corrupt electoral process in this country, and I’ve exposed it,” Trump told right-wing radio host John Fredericks on Wednesday.

Fredericks was Trump’s former Virginia campaign chairman in 2016 and 2020. Fredericks asked Trump on his Wednesday show how Youngkin could have won Virginia by more than 2% when Trump lost the state by 10%.

“Yeah, I don’t think we got lost there. “What a catastrophe, what a mess, this election process,” Trump remarked. “I don’t believe we lost Virginia.” Now I’m not so sure. Virginia is reported to be blue. I had no idea it was blue.” In other words, Trump claimed that election fraud was not present in Virginia’s governor election last night because the Republican candidate won. This corresponds to his previous claims that election fraud occurred exclusively in blue states where Trump had lost.

Virginia, in reality, fluctuates between being red and blue. According to Ballotpedia, Virginia voters chose Democratic presidential candidates 17 times and Republicans 14 times from 1900 and 2020. For the last four presidential elections, Virginia has voted blue.

The president then told Fredericks that Youngkin would have lost if Trump supporters—dubbed MAGA (an acronym for Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”)—had not turned out to vote on Tuesday.

"All of the folks who showed up last night. Look, if it hadn't been for MAGA, (Youngkin) would have been down by 15 points "Trump went on to say. "I believe more than that." Trump is correct in stating that this is a record number.