Trump claims that working with Democrats on Twitter and Facebook should be considered a campaign contribution.

Former President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Twitter and Facebook’s “operation with Democrats” should be deemed a “campaign contribution,” while accusing the corporations of illegally silencing conservative viewpoints.

Trump accused social media corporations of breaking the Constitution in an attempt to silence him and his Republican followers on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.

“They collaborate with Democrats both inside and outside of government. They collaborate with Democrats,” Trump claimed of Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, adding, “It should be a campaign contribution, the greatest ever made.”

Trump went on to say that he believes his recent series of legal actions against social media corporations would result in a constitutional win for free expression.

On Wednesday, the former president announced lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, as well as their individual CEOs. Following concerns that Trump could incite more violence when a crowd of his followers invaded the US Capitol on January 6, each firm removed or restricted Trump’s content.

Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter, and his Facebook account has been stopped until at least 2023, as well as YouTube, which is controlled by Google, until the firm finds that his content no longer poses a safety risk.

Despite the fact that the corporations are private, the class action lawsuits contend that barring or suspending Trump and others is a violation of the First Amendment. All three lawsuits seek unspecified damages, a declaration that the measures were unconstitutional, and the restoration of Trump’s accounts.

Despite the fact that legal experts have predicted Trump’s lawsuits will fail in court, the former president rejected that prediction on Sunday, saying instead that “a lot of legal scholars are saying it’s about time.”

According to Politico, Trump remarked on Sunday that while Silicon Valley tech corporations appear to be “immune to so many different things,” they are not exempt from the lawsuit.

“What they’ve done is such a violation of the Constitution,” he stated on Sunday, adding, “a violation unlike anything we’ve ever seen.” They silence me, and they silence all or most conservative voices. They track them down and eliminate them. It’s a travesty.”

