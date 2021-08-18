Trump claims that Twitter allows ‘stone-cold killers’ to use the site, whereas the Taliban is allowed but he is not.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump reacted to criticism that the Taliban is permitted to use Twitter while he is prohibited from doing so.

Trump attacked Twitter for enabling “stone-cold killers” to use the platform in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. The Taliban and the Communist Party of China, according to Bartiromo, are still allowed to post on the platform.

Trump stated, “They removed me off Twitter because I’m right.”

“They truly pulled me off for a really harmless statement,” the former president continued. It was extraordinary, to say the least. Despite this, they continue to appoint tyrants who are cold-blooded murders. We’re dealing with a sick bunch of individuals. But, guess what? We’re going to be victorious.”

On Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has been providing real-time updates on the insurgent group’s takeover of Afghanistan. His Instagram account has almost 319,000 followers.

Twitter previously stated that it will evaluate the Taliban’s messages for any content that may “break Twitter rules, including laws against glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam,” according to This website.

“The situation in Afghanistan is constantly shifting, and we’re observing individuals in the nation utilizing Twitter to seek help and assistance,” a Twitter spokeswoman told This website when asked about Trump’s remarks. Twitter’s first responsibility is to keep people safe, and we will continue to do so.

The representative stated, “We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and evaluate information that may violate Twitter Rules, including policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam.”

While Twitter has let the Taliban to continue on its platform for the time being, Facebook and TikTok have stated that they still consider the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. On their platforms, they will continue to restrict content related to the group.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mujahid accused Facebook of censorship after being asked about the Taliban’s plan for freedom of speech.

According to an interpreter, Mujahid responded, “This question should be posed of individuals who claim to be champions of freedom of speech but do not allow publication of information.” “I can inquire of the Facebook company.”

Donald Trump Jr. seemed to agree with the Taliban’s argument, retweeting a clip of Mujahid’s response with the caption “LOL… “It’s also not incorrect.”

Trump has been banned from Twitter indefinitely since January 8, two days after the incident.