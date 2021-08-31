Trump claims that the US should have bombed Afghanistan hard years ago and then left it to rot.

Former President Donald Trump claimed that instead of a 20-year war in Afghanistan, America should have launched a strong military effort years ago and then let Afghanistan “rot.”

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, sparked America’s war in Afghanistan, but forces stayed for a decade after al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed. Over the years, Americans have become more dissatisfied with the war in Afghanistan, and Trump told Fox News that he never supported sending soldiers there.

“We should have attacked that country years ago, and we should have attacked them hard,” Trump stated. “Then leave it to rot.” We should never have acted the way we did.”

Trump told Varney that he was a strong advocate of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, but he chastised Biden for not carrying out his plan. According to the former president, his plan would have been to evacuate Americans and allies first, then military equipment, and finally troops as the final phase of the retreat.

Biden has been chastised for leaving US-funded military equipment behind, which has been taken over by the Taliban. While some of it has been “demilitarized,” rendering it essentially inoperable, American officials have expressed concerns that the weapons could be used by the Taliban to murder civilians, fall into the hands of other militant groups seeking to attack US interests in the region, or be handed over to China and Russia, two of America’s most dangerous adversaries.

“Certainly, our goal was not to leave them with any equipment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “but that is not always a possibility when you are going to retrograde and move out of a battle zone.”

Trump reaffirmed his demand that the US “blow the crap out of” the equipment so that it cannot be used against the US. He added that he believed China or Russia might repair helicopters that seemed to be dysfunctional, but US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said the equipment would likely be of little use to the Taliban other than as war trophies.

Faced with rising opposition, Biden defended his decision to leave, claiming that retaining troops in Afghanistan for another year or more would be counterproductive. This is a condensed version of the information.