Trump claims that the ‘incompetent’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Black Lives Matter.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has claimed that the US’ “inept” departure from Afghanistan has strengthened international terrorists and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

“After the sad and botched pullout from Afghanistan, we are no longer respected,” Trump said in a statement released on Monday. “After spending trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of deaths (on both sides), the Taliban have completely retaken Afghanistan, giving them a considerably more powerful position than they had 20 years ago.”

“Our country is considerably more vulnerable to outside terrorist groups than it has ever been,” Trump stated in his statement. “Not just foreign terrorists, but also Antifa and BLM, are emboldened by this loss.”

Antifa refers to anti-fascist protestors who oppose white supremacists, far-right militias, and other right-wing organizations like the Proud Boys.

Trump has often blamed Democratic Vice President Joe Biden for the tumultuous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

In an interview with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity on August 26, Trump asserted that once Biden became president, the Biden administration provided the Taliban “zero resistance.”

Trump also chastised Biden for leaving US military hardware in the region, putting it at risk of slipping into enemy hands.

Allowing this to happen, I believe, was the worst move anyone has ever made, probably in the history of our country,” Trump remarked. “All across the world, we appear to be fools. We’re helpless and pitiful. People who have no understanding what they’re doing are leading us.”

On August 14, Biden slammed Trump’s disengagement arrangements with Taliban officials signed during his presidency. According to Biden, Trump’s decision “put the Taliban in the greatest military posture since 2001.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump made numerous comments criticizing BLM. BLM is most closely identified with anti-Black police brutality and institutional racism rallies around the country.

Trump tweeted on September 8 that BLM activists are “anarchists, not demonstrators,” and referred to them as “thugs.” On June 30, Trump referred to a BLM street mural on Fifth Avenue in New York City as a “symbol of hate.”

Trump stated this at a "Blacks for Trump" rally in Atlanta, Georgia on September 25, 2020.