Trump claims that global warming efforts are ineffective because the rest of the world is “filthy.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump told Bill O’Reilly on his conservative talk show that measures to combat global warming are ineffective because the rest of the world is “filthy.”

During a Thursday interview with Bill O’Reilly, Trump was challenged about rising gas prices under Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We can do whatever we want in terms of global warming. “We can do whatever we want, but the rest of the world is still filthy,” Trump remarked. “And China sends a lot up, and India, our great neighbor India, sends up fumes and stuff you’ve never seen before.”

“Right now, China is building hundreds of coal-fired plants while we are closing our coal plants,” Trump stated. “And then we’re going to these idiotic windmills that are killing our countryside.” They’re the dumbest thing ever, and they’re also the most expensive.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.