Trump claims that a “massive” number of people who have died have “voted” in 2020.

Last November’s presidential election, which he lost to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump claimed that a “large” number of dead people voted.

“Breaking News!” exclaims the narrator. “In the 2020 Presidential Election, massive numbers of dead people”voted,” far more than anyone has ever known or seen before,” Trump declared in a statement posted on his website on Thursday.

“Some of these” people are no longer alive “even applied for a voter registration card This is only one of many shady aspects of the presidential election in 2020. People are only now starting to get it!”

Since he lost the election, the former Republican president and his supporters have claimed that a huge number of dead individuals voted. People can die in the time between sending in their ballot by mail and the election day itself in some situations. According to Charles Stewart III, a political science professor at MIT, the claims can also come from list-matching or clerical difficulties, such as confusion caused by people with similar names.

The unsubstantiated allegations about the 2020 election were especially prevalent in battleground areas where Trump lost to Biden, such as Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In an early January interview with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an attempt to sway the outcome of the state’s presidential election, Trump claimed that 5,000 people had died while voting in the southern state. Georgia officials have refuted these assertions.

In another instance, just after the November election, Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier announced on social media that he had discovered definitive proof of massive voter fraud, citing an absentee ballot cast by “118-year-old William Bradley.”

Days later, Bradley’s son, also called William Bradley but with a different middle name, told fact-checking website PolitiFact that he had voted and that his father was indeed dead and so couldn’t have voted. Election officials in Michigan later confirmed this. There are numerous cases of this, all of which have been refuted.

“We are not aware of a single confirmed case proving that a ballot was actually cast on behalf of a deceased individual,” according to the Michigan secretary of state’s website.

