Trump calls the bipartisan infrastructure bill a “loser for the United States,” but McConnell backs it.

A bipartisan infrastructure measure has been dubbed a “loser for the United States” by Republican former President Donald Trump. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, on the other hand, has stated that he will vote to move the bill forward.

“Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are negotiating a so-called bipartisan plan on ‘infrastructure’ with the Radical Left Democrats, with our negotiators led by SUPER RINO Mitt Romney,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This will be a major campaign issue for the Biden administration and Democrats in the 2022 election. It’s a loss for the United States, a bad agreement that makes Republicans appear weak, naive, and stupid,” Trump stated in his comments.

Trump closed his statement by warning House Republicans that backing the plan will expose them to political primary challengers in 2022.

Despite this, McConnell indicated on Wednesday evening that he would vote for the bipartisan infrastructure measure to move forward. His support could help kick off debate on the plan and possibly lead to a Senate floor vote.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.