Trump brags about a “terrific victory” in a Texas special election in which his endorsed candidate lost.

Despite the fact that the candidate he sponsored lost the race, former President Donald Trump declared on Saturday night that he had a “tremendous win” in a recent Texas special election.

Trump told Fox News’ Dan Bongino that his endorsement of Susan Wright for the Texas 6th congressional district was a success.

After Republican Representative Ron Wright died of COVID-19 in February, two other Republicans, State Representative Jake Ellzey and Wright’s wife, Susan Wright, competed for his seat in a special election in May.

Susan Wright received Trump’s endorsement, but she lost a runoff election in late July by more than six-and-a-half points. On Saturday, Trump told Bongino that Texas was a “huge win.”

“In Texas, we had a great triumph. We had two Republicans running, we won a major one three months ago, and we had two Republicans running, no Democrat, and the Democrats who voted, went against me, but it was a tremendous win,” Trump stated during the Saturday interview.

This isn’t the first time Trump has failed to admit that his support for Wright was a mistake. Trump has called the Texas special election a “huge Trump victory” and said Ellzey only won because Democrats “clearly voted against me” in other recent interviews.

“I won because we got a brilliant Republican candidateâ€”the Democrats had no chance,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the election was a “huge Republican victory.”

Trump had a legitimate triumph to celebrate a week after Texas’ election when his handpicked candidate for a congressional seat in Ohio, Mike Carey, won the Republican primary. Trump again referred to the race as a “huge win” on Saturday, boasting in an interview that “Mike won by a lot.”

Following his victory, Carey hailed former President Barack Obama for his support and claimed that Trump remained the Republican Party’s leader.

Carey said in a statement following his victory, "Tonight, Republicans across Ohio's 15th Congressional District sent a strong message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a question, the leader of our party." "I am deeply grateful for his support, and I am honored to deliver this victory in support of his America First agenda."