Trump blames vaccine hesitancy on Biden’s distrust and Harris’s “nasty comments.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to former President Donald Trump, are to blame for some people’s apprehension about becoming immunized against COVID-19.

Trump praised his administration’s ability to distribute COVID-19 immunizations to the public in record speed in a Yahoo Finance interview published Monday, crediting himself for 185 million Americans receiving at least one shot. However, coronavirus instances continue to rise across the country, mostly due to unvaccinated persons, and health officials are fighting to persuade those who haven’t gotten vaccinated to do so.

When questioned by Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro if he thought vaccine disinformation was contributing to people’s aversion to vaccinations, Trump said emphatically “no.”

“Vice President Harris made some really unpleasant remarks, and I believe that people took what she said seriously. However, I believe they have harmed the vaccine,” Trump stated.

The White House was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Last year’s presidential campaign was dominated by the pandemic, and Trump continued to emphasize that COVID-19 vaccines were on the way, even predicting that they would arrive before Election Day. Some questioned Trump’s timeline, believing it to be overly ambitious, and Harris stated that she would not follow Trump’s vaccine advise.

In September 2020, Harris said on CNN’s State of the Union, “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a legitimate source of information that talks about the efficacy and the trustworthiness of whatever he’s talking about.” Vaccines will be a “problem for all of us,” she warned.

A month later, at the vice presidential debate, Harris emphasized that if Trump “tells us we should take it,” she will not. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would be her choice, she said. She said that if the NIAID recommended it, she would be “first in line.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence chastised Harris for her remark, claiming it would erode public trust in vaccines if they arrived during Trump’s presidency. He was also the one who made the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.