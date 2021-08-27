Trump blames the Kabul disaster on Biden’s inaction: “He didn’t do anything.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump has blamed Democratic President Joe Biden’s weakness for the latest disaster at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport.

“When Biden came in, [the Taliban]perceived a weakness, and he did nothing to address it. In a Thursday night interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump claimed, “He didn’t do anything.” “And they took over, and we fled, completely destroying America’s, our wonderful country’s, and our incredible fighters’ image. They are amazing soldiers, but they still require top-down leadership, which they lack.”

As Biden oversaw the withdrawal of Americans and friends from the region, Taliban-affiliated fundamentalist Islamic extremists rapidly seized control of the country. As US and Taliban forces surround the country’s primary departure point in an unhappy and unstable relationship, the airport has become the focal point of the evacuation.

As Biden’s August 31 deadline approaches, the US has hastened to evacuate as many individuals as possible from the zone. However, a terrorist attack on the airport on Thursday has exacerbated an already difficult task. The strike claimed the lives of 13 US military personnel and over 60 Afghan civilians. It also left 150 people injured.

Trump repeatedly termed the recent incidents a “embarrassment” during his 33-minute conversation with Hannity, adding, “It’s only going to get worse.” Trump claimed that his administration had the Taliban “totally under control,” claiming that airstrikes were launched against their soldiers whenever they moved.

Trump, on the other hand, said that once Biden became president, the Biden administration offered the Taliban “zero resistance.”

Trump added of Biden’s haste to flee the nation, “You didn’t have to hasten anything.” “We had a lot of time on our hands. They had no intention of moving. “We were in complete control,” Trump stated. Trump also chastised Biden for leaving US military hardware in the region, putting it at risk of slipping into enemy hands.

Allowing this to happen, I believe, was the worst move anyone has ever made, probably in the history of our country,” Trump remarked. “All across the world, we appear to be fools. We’re helpless and pitiful. People who have no understanding what they’re doing are leading us.”

Despite Trump’s accusations, the Taliban killed over 3,000 Afghan civilians while he was still president in 2020. Trump met with Taliban leaders that year. This is a condensed version of the information.