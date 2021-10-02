Trump believes that a bill to audit Texas elections will ‘quickly pass through the Senate.’

Former President Donald Trump has stated that a bill calling for a 2020 election audit in Texas, which he already won, will pass the state Senate “soon.”

In Texas, Trump defeated Vice President Joe Biden by more than 5%. Regardless, the former president and some of his supporters have falsely claimed that major fraud prevented him from increasing his margin of victory in Texas and other areas where he won, as well as claiming that he was robbed of victory in places where Biden won. Last Monday, the Texas Secretary of State’s office announced an election audit, after Trump’s demand on Republican Governor Greg Abbott to perform one.

Trump and his supporters have voiced discontent with the scope of the disclosed audit, prompting Republican Texas state Senator Paul Bettencourt to introduce legislation that would require a more thorough investigation. On Friday, Trump hailed Bettencourt’s bill, praising it for offering a “real Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam” and asserting that Texas officials are “slow-walking” the existing “poor risk-limited audit.”

In a statement, Trump added, “Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a fantastic guy, referred the bill to the State Affairs Committee the same day [that Bettencourt filed it], and it should easily sail through the Senate.” “There is still time for the House to take up the subject with House Bill 16 in the Third Special Session. I want to express my gratitude to Dan and Paul for their brave leadership and for listening to Texans who are demanding answers regarding November 3.”

“Everyone is confident that Governor Abbott will do the same,” Trump added. “This will have a significant impact on the forthcoming Texas elections in 2022 and 2024. Texas will always remain red, but the cheating must end. Keep going, and we’ll get this bill passed. The passage of the audit measure will be a huge victory for Texas! Let us ensure that the people of Texas have faith in and trust in their elections.”

Abbott’s office was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

Despite the fact that Texas has been strongly Republican for decades, Democrats have made gains in recent years. In 2020, Trump’s victory margin was. This is a condensed version of the information.