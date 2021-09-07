Trump backs GOP challenger Fred Upton, who is one of ten Republicans who support impeachment.

Trump is following through on his threat to target members of Congress who voted to impeach him in January, endorsing Michigan Republican Steve Carra on Tuesday.

Carra, a state representative, is challenging Congressman Fred Upton in 2022.

In a statement, Trump claimed it was a “great honor” to support Carra in his campaign against Upton, whom he called a “Republican in Name Only,” or RINO.

“Upton has not done the job that our country requires, he has spoken about leaving office and not running again for years, and he voted for the President of the United States to be impeached on trumped-up charges,” Trump added. “He isn’t deserving of his seat.”

In a Twitter post, Carra called the endorsement “a huge moment in our battle to beat Anti-Trumper Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Trump.”

Upton’s office was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

Upton was one of ten conservative members of Congress who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment. Trump’s actions send “exactly the wrong signal to those of us who defend the very foundation of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution,” the Michigan Republican said at the time.

“It is time to say: Enough is enough,” he continued.

Following the tragic assault on the US Capitol on January 6, Trump was charged with inciting insurgency. Despite the fact that seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting for impeachment, he was ultimately acquitted in the Senate.

Last week, the former president also endorsed the primary challengers to Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Anthony Gonzalez, two additional Republicans who voted yes on impeachment.

Trump also endorsed the leading primary candidate to Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski earlier this year.

Since leaving office, Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has been put to the test. He has endorsed candidates who have won zero primaries and one special election.

One of Trump’s successful candidates was Julia Letlow, who took up a position vacated by her husband after he died of COVID-19. Letlow won the election outright in March after gaining his backing.

Since then, Trump has maintained a high level of support among Republican voters. This is a condensed version of the information.