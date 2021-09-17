Trump backs a candidate for Michigan Attorney General who previously worked as an attorney in a failed election fraud case.

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing a Republican candidate for Attorney General of Michigan who launched a failed election-fraud case following the 2020 presidential election.

Matthew DePerno, a lawyer in the Kalamazoo, Michigan, region, as well as Trump and many of his allies, continue to make unsubstantiated assertions that the election was rigged. Trump praised DePerno, who is seeking to oust Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel in the November 2022 race, in a statement released late Thursday evening.

DePerno is a “great lawyer,” according to Trump, who claims the candidate has “defended the Constitution for 20 years.” He also lauded DePerno for his efforts to “uncover the truth about the November 3rd Presidential Election Scam.”

“Matt is being targeted by Dana Nessel, the Radical Left, and the RINOs because he gets results and has exposed so much voter fraud in Antrim County, and many other areas, in the 2020 election,” the former president remarked. “He will never give up, which is why they despise him so much!”

DePerno has Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement,” according to Trump. He will never fail you!”

Late Thursday evening, DePerno posted a selfie of himself with Trump on Twitter.

“Meeting President Trump is one of the greatest honors of my life. I had the privilege of spending time with the greatest President of all time. The lawyer wrote, “We talked about true conservative ideas on how to bring law and order back to Michigan.” “We will no longer allow leftists to rule our lives.”

In mid-July, the Michigan attorney announced his candidacy. Following the 2020 election, DePerno represented William Bailey of Antrim County, Michigan, in a lawsuit alleging that Dominion Voting Systems' voting machines tainted the county's election results.