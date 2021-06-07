Trump and allies are using Fauci as a “punching bag,” according to a Fox News guest.

Former President Donald Trump and his associates, according to a Fox News analyst, were using Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “punching bag” to “deflect from their failings” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

After internal emails from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases were revealed by The Washington Post and BuzzFeed, Fauci, the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has come under renewed GOP pressure.

A group of researchers raised the notion that the virus was created in their discussion with Fauci in the trove of emails. Later, the same group declared that they “do not feel that any form of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.”