Trump accuses ‘rapists’ and ‘murderers’ of crossing the border, and calls Biden’s absence ‘disgraceful.’

Former President Donald Trump resurrected the contentious remarks when stressing his successor’s “incompetence” on the southern border, years after being widely chastised for referring to migrants as “rapists.”

On Monday, Trump told Stuart Varney of Fox Business that “criminals” such as “rapists, murders, and drug dealers” are taking advantage of the “completely open” border. His remarks echoed a description he gave in 2015, when he announced his presidential candidacy at Trump Tower in New York City.

He referred to America as a “dumping ground for everybody else’s issue” at the time, and he focused on the need to crack down on undocumented immigration, which was a major theme of his campaign and presidency.

“When Mexico sends its people, it doesn’t send its best… They’re sending people with a lot of issues, and they’re bringing those issues with them to us. They’re carrying narcotics with them. They’re bringing crime with them. They’re rapists, to be sure. And I’m sure some of them are fine people,” Trump added.

The remark was widely panned and dogged Trump throughout his term, but rather than back down, the former president stuck to his guns. Trump harped on the dangers faced by unauthorized immigrants in 2018, claiming, “Women are raped at levels that have never been seen before.”

On Monday, Trump blamed the flood of border crossings on the Biden administration’s “incompetence.” He was particularly irritated by the fact that current administration officials had yet to visit the border.

Trump stated, “It’s disgusting that no one from the government has been there.” “I’m thinking about [crossing the border]… just to show my support for these fantastic men and women who have done such a great job and have been left hanging.”

The White House directed Washington Newsday to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s March statement that the government did not seek Trump’s “opinion or counsel.” His immigration policies, she said, were “inhumane” and “ineffective.”

Vedant Patel, assistant press secretary, told Washington Newsday, “Our view has not changed.”

The president’s approval rating for immigration is significantly lower than his overall job approval rating, so he appointed Harris as the “border czar,” tasked with resolving the core causes of the migration crisis. She’s gotten a lot of flak for not showing up. This is a condensed version of the information.