Trump accuses Fauci of being “in China’s pocket” and refers to his “horrible” behavior. Emails from COVID

On Monday, former President Donald Trump said that Dr. Anthony Fauci was “in China’s pocket,” citing Fauci’s recently released emails, which he described as “awful.”

When asked about Fauci, who served as Trump’s COVID-19 advisor, during an interview with Fox Business News’ Stuart Varney, Trump stated, “I always got along with him fine, but he was wrong on so many fronts.”

“If you look at his emails, you’ll see that they’re pretty bad. He was in China’s pocket, as evidenced by the way he pandered to them and dealt with them,” Trump continued.

Hundreds of Fauci’s emails were leaked only last week.