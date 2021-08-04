Trump accuses Democrats of voting “against me” in the Texas election, which his candidate lost.

Former President Donald Trump defended his political clout in Texas, claiming that the only reason his nominee lost a special election was because Democrats voted against him.

Trump still has a sizable fan base, and polling suggests he’ll be the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 if he decides to run against Vice President Joe Biden.

However, Trump’s choice to fill a House of Representatives member, Susan Wright, lost to another candidate in last week’s election, raising questions about whether the former president’s endorsement still had clout in state races.

On Wednesday, Trump disputed that there was anything to read from Wright’s loss in terms of his ability to help candidates win elections. Wright, whom he endorsed in April, won the primary, and state Senator Jake Ellzey won the general election only because Democrats were “obviously voting against me,” he boasted.

Given the unusual occurrence of two Republicans on the ballot in a statewide race, Nick Maddux, vice president of Axiom Strategies, recommended against interpreting it as a real barometer of the former president’s impact. Maddux pointed out that since Wright was endorsed by Trump, it’s unlikely that Democrats will vote for her, which might sway the election’s outcome.

“We may eventually learn that anti-Trump Republicans and Democrat voters voting together were enough to defeat Susan, which would be a product of the district’s electoral make-up rather than the president’s influence in the Republican Party,” Maddux said. “This will become clearer in a few weeks once the voter data is finalized.”

“I won because we ended up with a wonderful Republican candidate,” Trump remarked, implying the Democrats backed the man he didn’t support.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump stated, “It was a massive Trump triumph, a terrific Republican victory, and a great victory for American Patriot Congressman Jake Ellzey.”

Trump had a legitimate triumph to celebrate a week after the Texas election when Mike Carey, his selected candidate for a congressional seat in Ohio, won the Republican primary. In a crowded field of 11 contenders, prominent Republicans sponsored various candidates, but Carey came out on top with 37 percent of the vote. Trump referred to Carey’s victory as a “landslide triumph.” This is a condensed version of the information.