True-crime fan collects tap water from the Cecil Hotel, causing controversy.

After receiving over 200,000 views on YouTube, a woman’s choice to collect a bottle of tap water from the iconic Cecil Hotel has divided viewers.

Lydia Dupra shows a friend with the TikTok handle @moneytalk.j presumably leaving the hotel with the bottle of “unholy water” in his hand in the video. “At Hotel Cecil, I purchased the world’s first bottle of water. She wrote, “Specifically from Richard Ramirez’s room.”

Since the premiere of Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Property, the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles has been undergoing a $100 million makeover, yet curiosity in the gloomy hotel has increased. After going missing for 19 days while staying at the hotel, Elisa Lam’s body was discovered in the hotel’s water tank in 2013. The hotel continued to utilize water from the tank with Lam’s body inside for the entire 19-day period without noticing it.

A subsequent footage showed the bottle being filled, presumably with room 506’s tap water. Despite the fact that the rooms appear to be drastically different from those featured in any documentary due to current renovations, the room and corridor displayed appear to be identical to those in the hotel’s YouTube “urban exploration” films.

Elisa Lam stayed in Room 506 with three other girls during her stay at the Cecil Hotel, where she obtained the water. It was a female-only bunk room.

Dupra’s plan was to take the water from serial killer Richard Ramirez’s chamber, where she claims she will acquire another bottle of water soon. Ramirez, who was also the subject of a famous Netflix documentary titled Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, went on a killing rampage in 1980s Los Angeles, killing 13 people and staying at the Cecil Hotel for at least part of it.

Ramirez is allegedly said to have abandoned his blood-soaked garments in a dumpster behind the hotel and returned naked to his room.

The hotel, which dates from the 1920s, was built on a shoestring budget and quickly became a hangout for the locals.