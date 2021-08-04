Trucker Caught with Over a Ton of Marijuana at US Border Claims Smugglers Swindled Him

After his lawyer claimed that the guy was the victim of a drug smuggling scheme, a Canadian trucker who was caught at the US border last month carrying more than a ton of marijuana has been freed of charges for the time being.

Border officials in Detroit stopped Tasbir Singh, 32, on July 7 and discovered more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, worth $3.2 million.

He claimed he was hauling compression springs from North York, Ontario to Ohio when he was apprehended. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Singh never got out of his truck when it was being loaded, according to his attorney, Ellen Michaels.

Singh told the Detroit Free Press, “I had done nothing wrong.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Singh was the victim of marijuana dealers, according to Michaels, who hacked into the trucking company’s computers, made a phony order for springs, and loaded the trailer with marijuana.

Michaels added, “He had no idea what was in his truck.”

On July 22, the US attorney’s office requested that the criminal case against Singh be dismissed without prejudice, allowing prosecutors to refile the allegations at a later date.

In a statement, Gina Balaya, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office, said, “The complaint was dismissed and the defendant was freed to allow the government to investigate further and decide whether criminal prosecution of Singh is appropriate.”

According to the Free Press, prosecutors also stated in court filings that the “government requires further time” to “find any those individuals who should be held criminally liable” for the marijuana smuggling.

On July 23, Singh, an Indian national, was released from jail. He missed his naturalization ceremony in Canada while incarcerated for 16 days. He’s now back in Windsor, Ontario, where he grew up.

Singh stated, “They gave me justice.”