Troy Billups: Who Is He? In a viral video, a black man is tackled by a Minneapolis cop.

On social media, a video of a Minneapolis cop tackling a 64-year-old Black man inside an Aldi shop has gone viral.

On Wednesday evening, the event occurred at the Aldi on East Franklin Avenue. Later that evening, a video of part of the event was released on Instagram, and it has now received over 100,000 views.

“Don’t put your hands on me!” the man, who identified himself as Troy Lee Billups, tells Officer Christopher Lange.

Billups is grabbed by the collar and thrown face down into a neighboring counter by Lange, who is white.

“Can you tell me what you’re doing?” You’re supposed to de-escalate the situation! “How in the f**k is this going to de-escalate?” “The person filming the video can be heard stating,” the person filming the video can be heard saying.

