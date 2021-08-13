Tropical Storm Ida As the storm approaches the United States, heavy rain is expected in Florida.

As Tropical Depression Fred passes over Cuba and approaches the United States, heavy rain is forecast in Florida this weekend.

According to a recent update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is presently centered off the coast of Cuba and is expected to make landfall in Florida in the following days.

“Heavy rains from today into Monday could cause localized, urban, small stream, and exacerbated river flooding across souther and central Florida, as well as the Big Bend. “Heavy rain and flood consequences could expand into other parts of the Southeast, as well as the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont, from Sunday onward,” the National Hurricane Center stated in a Friday morning update.

“Tropical Storm conditions are possible late Saturday and early Sunday across areas of Florida’s west coast in the Tropical Storm Watch area,” the statement stated. Tropical storm conditions are expected to move northward over Florida’s west coast and into the Florida Panhandle on Sunday and Monday.”

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys, indicating that tropical storm characteristics are likely to develop in the next 36 hours. The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, and Granma have been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The National Hurricane Center estimates that one to three inches of rain will fall over Cuba, while three to seven inches will fall over areas of Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, the wind reached speeds of roughly 35 miles per hour when passing over Cuba.

“Two areas of concern for heavy rain and potential flooding into next week: 1) Forecast impacts from Tropical Storm Fred as well as showers and storms along a frontal system across the Southeast, and 2) Continued showers and storms associated with the Southwest Monsoon,” the National Weather Service Prediction Center said in a tweet.

