Tropical Depression Fred caused flash floods in North Carolina, killing 30 people.

After Tropical Depression Fred delivered flash floods to the area, more than 30 inhabitants of a North Carolina community are currently missing.

The Emergency Service Director of Haywood County, North Carolina, revealed at a press conference on Wednesday that the county presently has “30-plus people unaccounted for” as a result of the flash floods.

During a press briefing, Haywood County Emergency Services Director Travis Donaldson said, “Ongoing search and rescue efforts are taking place in the Lake Logan and Cruso areas.”

Emergency services officials are currently performing welfare checks on the 30 people who are still missing, according to Donaldson.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints of “high water,” leading officers to assist people in evacuating the area.

During the press conference, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said, “As the water level began to rise, a whole lot faster than I have ever seen it rise here in our county, we soon started to have to rescue people from their homes and provide additional assistance to our residents and fire departments.” “We have been scouring abandoned vehicles, homes, and buildings for survivors with the assistance of water rescue units from across North Carolina, and we will continue to search to ensure that every community member is located or at least accounted for.”

The scenario in Haywood County has arisen as a result of Tropical Storm Fred passing through North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued many flash flood advisories as a result of Tropical Depression Fred’s strong rains across North Carolina and the surrounding states.

On Tuesday night, a flash flood from the Pigeon River in Haywood County swept through the cities of Canton, Clyde, and Lake Waterville, according to WRAL News in North Carolina.

“Residents residing in the Canton, Clyde, Crabtree, and other communities downstream along the Pigeon River should SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY due to anticipated flooding,” the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office warned in a tweet on Tuesday night. CALL 911 ONLY IF YOU ARE IN A LIFE-THREATENING EMERGENCY.”

Several photos and videos of the flooding in Haywood County have been shared on social media.

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue Services tweeted, “Task Force 11 has begun water rescue operations in Canton, NC.”

