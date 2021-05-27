Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old Florida cheerleader, was allegedly stabbed 114 times by a classmate, Aiden Fucci.

R.J. Larizza, the Seventh Circuit State Attorney, reported on Thursday that an autopsy revealed 114 stab wounds on Bailey, 49 of which were ruled to be defensive in nature by the medical examiner.

The crime was premeditated, according to investigators, not only because of the quantity of stab wounds, but also because Fucci had “made statements to multiple persons that he wanted to kill someone.”

During a news conference, Larizza stated, “He didn’t disclose who that was, but he signaled to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by bringing them into the woods and stabbing them, which are undoubtedly the facts of this case.”

