Trio Accused of Spraying Air Freshener on Their Neglected Grandmother to Cover Up Her Smell

In Memphis, Tennessee, police are investigating a case of aggravated abuse after an 83-year-old woman was discovered naked in her own excrement inside her home, which her relatives had left there.

Jonathan Foster, 40, Shareon Norman, 20, and Amarienon Abram, 23, were looking after Lillian Foster’s three grandkids.

A home health care worker discovered the elderly woman and informed police she was meant to treat her twice a week, but her relatives wouldn’t let her in, according to authorities.

According to local television station WREG, Foster had sores on her heel and lesions on her spine and elbow that were so bad that she could see bones and tendons.

According to the health care professional, the flat smelled strongly of feces and marijuana, and the grandchildren were spraying some sort of air freshener on their grandma to conceal the odor.

Foster was taken to Methodist University Hospital when she was discovered and treated for her injuries. She appeared to have gone without food or water for up to ten days, according to a medical social worker at the hospital.

The three grandchildren were taken into custody and charged with aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult or elderly person.

Neglect of an aged or vulnerable adult that results in physical harm or bodily injury is a felony in Tennessee. A person who is 70 years old or older is referred to as an elderly person.

According to WREG, Memphis cops are investigating a case in which a 65-year-old man was discovered emaciated and dehydrated under the care of his 36-year-old nephew.

During a follow-up visit, an adult protective services social worker discovered the man in that state, naked and surrounded by his own excrement in his bed. According to the investigation, his residence was littered with rubbish, cockroaches, and flies. The man seemed befuddled and frail.

The nephew was also allegedly utilizing his uncle’s social security money for his own personal gain, according to police.

The uncle was transferred to a neighboring hospital where his injuries were treated. The nephew is accused of financial exploitation and severe neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

