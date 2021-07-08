Trinity Health Sets a Deadline for Employees to Prove COVID Vaccine Status or Risk Being Fired

According to the Associated Press, Trinity Health is requiring all staff to verify they are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 21 or risk losing their employment. Trinity is one of the country’s largest Catholic health-care systems, as well as one of the first hospital associations to demand employee vaccinations.

The deadline must be met by all of Trinity’s 117,000 workers in 22 states, as well as contractors and anybody doing business at a Trinity site. Exceptions to the rule may be made for religious or health reasons, according to the Associated Press.

According to Trinity, around 75% of all staff have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate, according to Trinity Health CEO Mike Slubowski, will create a safer environment for people who cannot be vaccinated, the immunocompromised, and the system’s own employees.

Among a statement, Slubowski stated, “Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll over the last year.”

In order to prepare for another prospective surge of coronavirus infections, India will spend $3.1 billion to build additional health-care facilities.

More than 800 verified deaths and 45,892 new cases were reported by India’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

In nine months, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 50 field hospitals with up to 5,000 beds, 20,000 intensive care unit beds, 700 pediatric clinics, and medical oxygen storage facilities will be built in 700 districts.

According to Mandaviya, India has raised the number of oxygen-supported beds from 50,000 in March last year to over 400,000.

At a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government authorized the extra spending. The federal government will cover 65 percent of the costs, while states will cover 35 percent.

More than half of India’s 400,000 coronavirus deaths, the third most in the world, occurred in the last two months as the virus’s delta version ravaged the country, overwhelming the country’s already stretched health system.

After peaking at over 400,000 a day in May, new cases are now on the decline. The total number of cases is 30.7 million.

Following confirmation that the island nation will get more AstraZeneca vaccines next week, Sri Lanka has suspended delivering the Pfizer vaccine as the second dosage for people who had the AstraZeneca injection.

Dr. Hemantha, spokesman for the Ministry of Health. This is a condensed version of the information.