Tribes in the Colorado River Basin fight for water as the West suffers from a drought.

Because of the severe drought in the west, Lake Mead, which is fed by the Colorado River and constructed by the Hoover Dam, hit record lows in June. The water level continues to drop, continuing a 20-year trend.

By 2022 at the earliest, the federal government is likely to declare a water crisis in the lower Colorado River basin, triggering mandatory water cuts in Arizona and Nevada.

These cuts will have an especially negative impact on farmers. However, indigenous populations are likely to be particularly hard hit, as they have struggled for years to secure their legal share of Colorado River water, even when those waters were plentiful.

“Water concerns in the west are difficult to deal with even when there is water,” Jason John, the Navajo Nation’s director of water resources, told This website. “And when there isn’t any water, it makes everything that much more difficult to deal with.”

According to the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit US Water Alliance, American Indians are 19 times more likely to lack access to flowing water. The Navajo Nation is the largest reservation in the United States, located in the Colorado River Basin. It covers nearly the same area as West Virginia and spans northern Arizona, southeastern Utah, and northwestern New Mexico.

In 2020, roughly a third of the Navajo Nation’s 330,000 residents lacked access to running water. As a result, COVID-19 had a particularly strong influence, as the Nation had the highest COVID-19 per-capita rate in the United States in May 2020.

“For many families on the Navajo Nation, the past year has been quite difficult,” John added. “Just because of the epidemic [and]the drought, families have been extremely stretched to rely on one another and aid and things like that to get through.”

An irrigation system fed by Colorado River waters generally supports crops on the reservation in Chinle Valley, Arizona, which is part of the Navajo Nation.

But not right now.

“There is no water for them this year,” John informed this publication.

The Navajo Nation and other tribes in the area face more than just drought as a barrier to entry. This is a condensed version of the information.