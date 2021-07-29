Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola, has been charged with securities fraud and making false statements.

Prosecutors charged Trevor Milton, the founder and former chairman of Nikola, with three charges of fraud for making misleading promises to investors earlier today.

The charges derive from comments Milton made between November 2019 and September 2020, during which he allegedly misled investors about the company’s product progress.

The indictment stated that “Trevor Milton, the defendant, engaged in a scheme to defraud investors by inducing them to purchase shares of Nikola Corporation [‘Nikola,’] the electric- and hydrogen-powered vehicle and energy company that Milton founded, by making false and misleading statements regarding Nikola’s product and technology development.”

This statement was delivered in response to Milton’s remarks on the Nikola One, the company’s first truck. Despite knowing that the current prototype was inoperable, Milton claimed that the company has a “fully operational” semi-truck prototype, the Nikola One, according to the indictment.

In addition, he stated that reservations for semi-trucks were obtained in “binding” contracts worth billions of dollars. These remarks were made despite the fact that most contracts might be terminated at any moment and were for a truck that the firm did not expect to construct in the foreseeable future, according to the indictment.

Milton was also accused of making false assertions about designing a pickup truck from the ground up, manufacturing hydrogen at a lower cost, and developing batteries in-house, according to the indictment.

The company’s stock has plunged by as much as 11% since the allegations were made public. According to statistics acquired by Bloomberg, Milton is Nikola’s greatest stakeholder, with a nearly 20% ownership in the company.

After getting an initial $2 million investment from metals manufacturer Worthington Industries, Milton, 39, founded the company with his brother in 2015. After dropping out of college, he founded dHybrid, an alternative energy vehicle company that was sold to Worthington a year before Nikola was founded.

Milton and his company became the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice in mid-September 2020, according to news reports. Soon after, he resigned as chairman, and Worthington completed the sale of its entire investment in the company in January of this year.

