Travis Scott is now facing 12 lawsuits stemming from the deaths of eight people at an Astroworld concert.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against rapper Travis Scott in connection with the deadly crowd disturbance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last Friday, which claimed the lives of eight people and injured hundreds more.

At least 11 lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court against Scott and the festival’s organizers, Live Nation Entertainment and ScoreMore, as of Monday.

According to Billboard, concertgoer Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit against Scott over the weekend, claiming that the “expected and preventable disaster” was caused by “a desire for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety.” He’s suing for a million dollars in damages.

Another case for “inciting mayhem” has been filed against Scott and Canadian rapper Drake, who performed beside Scott on stage for the headline set.

On Sunday, high-profile attorney Ben Crump revealed that he was bringing a lawsuit against Scott and Astroworld on behalf of Noah Gutierrez, a 21-year-old concertgoer.

Scott’s two-day festival, which he established in 2018, began with a tragic crowd crush on the first night. At Scott’s hometown’s NRG Park stadium complex, almost 50,000 people were in attendance.

The timeline of events is still being investigated by Houston police, but facts regarding suspected festival safety failures have begun to emerge.

Many have also cited Scott’s previous concert behavior, such as a 2015 incident in which the rapper was detained after encouraging fans to jump the barricades during his Lollapalooza performance.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.