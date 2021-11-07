Travis Scott is being sued by an Astroworld attendee for causing ‘predictable’ harm and encouraging violence.

In the aftermath of Friday night’s “mass casualty” tragedy at Astroworld, one injured festival attendee is suing rapper and festival organizer Travis Scott.

According to Billboard, the attendee, Manuel Souza, filed a lawsuit against Scott, the organizer ScoreMore, and Live Nation on Saturday. The incident, which left eight people dead and scores more injured, was described in the petition as “predictable and preventable,” and the defendants were accused of “actively encouraging and fomenting risky behaviors.” “Defendants failed to properly prepare and operate the concert in a safe manner,” Souza’s attorney, Steve Kherkher, wrote. “Instead, they intentionally overlooked the grave dangers to concertgoers, and in some cases actively encouraged and fomented risky behavior.” The disaster began on Friday night at the third annual Astroworld event, when a throng of roughly 50,000 rushed to the stage during a Scott performance at Houston’s NRG Park stadium. As a result, there was a “human crush” situation, with several attendees being trampled. Prior to the incident, some witnesses claimed Scott encouraged the audience to move closer to the stage. Scott has been accused of fostering disruptive and risky behavior at his events in general.

Several recordings from the night have also surfaced, showing people pleading with security to stop the event and sections of the audience yelling for it to cease. In the aftermath of the Astroworld incident, videos of other artists, like Linkin Park, pausing their gigs to address crowd safety have gone viral.

Scott and Live Nation executives were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

In a tweet on the event, Scott said, “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” “Houston Police Department has my full support as they investigate the awful loss of life. I am devoted to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported. Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick reaction and assistance. I adore you all.” Scott’s partner, Kylie Jenner, also issued a statement expressing her support for the victims while stressing that the rapper was unaware of the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.